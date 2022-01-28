REGISTRAR OF SOCIETY’S LATEST COMMUNICATION TO ECZ AND THROUGH ECZ TO DEMOCRATIC PARTY: WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS ON KABWATA BY-ELECTION.

AT the point things are in terms of the Kabwata by-election, the possibility of having fresh nominations and election MAY very slim.

However, the possible possibility is only after a petition will be filed in the High Court, most probably, if the Democratic Party (DP) candidate would win the by-election.

This will invoke the provisions of Article 73 and Section 92 of the Electoral Process Act which petition may result to his disqualification.

The window for challenging the eligibility of the DP a nominated candidate by ECZ is long elapsed today and, therefore, the DP candidate is duly in the race legitimately.

However, if he wins, a petition may be possible based on these issues with the Registrar of Societies.

This is the same predicament PF candidate, Clement Chiti Tembo may face if he wins as his eligibility will be under spot light.

But if he loses, no party or candidate may be willing to petition the winning candidates and nature would have done its work by failing him from assuming the position of MP.

So participating parties are to intensify their campaigns which have largely been peaceful and accommodative of all candidates and political parties.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi