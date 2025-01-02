RELEASE FRANCIS KAPWEPWE (WHY ME)- Fred M’membe

RELEASE FRANCIS KAPWEPWE (WHY ME)



Why does Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government continue to go against the law, and the promises they made to the Zambian people? Can the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Mr Jack Mwiimbu and the Inspector General of Police Mr Graphael Musamba explain to the nation the continued and unlawful detention of Tiktok blogger Mr Francis Kapwepwe a.k.a WHY ME in Livingstone for many months now?





Why have they kept the young man in illegal detention for this long? What grave crime has he committed to warrant this kind of punishment? Why this cruelty and total disregard of the law? What type of leaders are these, who do not care or listen to others? Where is the justice and equality before the law Mr Hichilema promised us? Can they explain to the nation why bail has been denied for this young man? And can they also explain why people are not allowed to visit Francis in prison? Is Francis still alive?





This level of cruelty, abuse of human rights, and injustice is beyond the acceptable standards that govern any civilized society. These kind of jungle governance strategies are a huge embarrassment to nation, and humanity as a whole. We cannot be treating each other with so much cruelty and hatred. We can do better. This barbarism and evilness should be condemned by every objective, and well-meaning citizen of this country. Whatever crime Francis is alleged to have committed, he deserves to be treated humanely and fairly.





We should not forget that there are people close to Mr Hichilema, who have committed worse cyber crimes, and continue doing the same thing to this very day, without reprimand or punishment. In fact, some of these people have actually been rewarded with jobs in the foreign service, and some are presently running Mr Hichilema’s guerrilla media channels, and are engaged in all manner of seditious practices, and maliciously abusing and insulting private citizens, and Mr Hichilema’s political opponents with impunity. They’re simply untouchable. Where is the fairness? Where are human rights? Where is the decency of this government and its leaders?





We have said it over and over again, that those who seek equity must come with clean hands. Mr Hichilema and his league must not seek to enforce the law, when they themselves are in breach of it. It is immoral and a shame that they should treat some citizens of this country like animals rather than humans deserving a chance to live like themselves.



We demand justice for Francis Kapwepwe (WHY ME).



May God help Zambia!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party