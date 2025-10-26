RELEASE NAKACINDA – MWAMBA



Sunday,26th October, 2025



The incarceration of Patriotic Front party and Tonse Alliance Secretary General, Raphael Nakacinda on a charge of Criminal Defamation of the President is outrageous.





Nakacinda must immediately be released as his first conviction occurred two years after the law was repealed. We had hoped that a higher court would see the absurdity and reject the false conviction and acquit him.





Further, Nakacinda’s fears expressed in which the case was based on, that the Judiciary was under the direct control of President Hakainde Hichilema, and using the institution to punish his political opponents and critics, is now proven, foregone conclusion and now an established fact.





BRIEF BACKGROUND



Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga sentenced Raphael Nakacinda to 18 months in prison on May 17, 2024, after finding him guilty of allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema





Nakacinda appealed against this sentence, but on October 21, 2025, Lusaka High Court Judge Anne Mary Kachenga Malata Ononuju upheld the conviction.





In her ruling, Magistrate Wishimanga concluded that Nakacinda had defamed President Hakainde Hichilema through statements claiming the president was meeting and coercing judges at his residence to.punish political opponents.



This conviction was based on a repealed on the law, the criminal defamation of the president.





President Hakainde Hichilema signed the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill into law on December 23, 2022.



Further both the Magistrate and High Court Judge claimed that the offense Nakacinda committed was so serious because he had attacked the integrity of the judiciary.





The happenings and rot occuring around the Judiciary makes it assailable and vulnerable to criticism and open attacks.



Infact Nakacinda demonstrated in his defence in court through his witnesses, that both President Hichilema, his Special Assistant for Politics, Levy Ngoma and Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe (at the time) had made remarks boasting about their role in controlling and manipulating the Judiciary.





The other justification by the court was that although the case could be pursued as a civil defamation case, Nakacinda could not be pursued through this process as President Hichilema, as Republican President, is protected from civil and criminal proceedings and could therefore not sue Nakacinda for the alleged defamatory remarks.





PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND THE JUDICIARY



International human rights reports have expressed deep concerns that Zambia had fallen into a dictatorship with President Hichilema becoming tyrannical leader exerting control on Parliament, the Judiciary and had effected a chokehold on democratic institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Zambia Police and Registrar of Societies.





President Hichilema has such strong control of the Judiciary that all his wishes such as the creation of an Economic and Financial Crimes Court targeting his political opponents with a five-months to wind up affairs has been created just as he is decreed, and cases such as that of the theft of the Patriotic Front party have been actively facilitated and enabled by the Judiciary, a matter and indisputable fact that the Church mother bodies, Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and CSO have bemoaned.





President Hichilema’s public utterances demanding stricter pursuit and convictions for his political opponents (such as Bowman Lusambo, Francis Muchemwa and Joseph Malanji) and on the recovery of allegedly stolen assets have been made in contempt to court proceedings and are blatant disrespect to fundamental rights such as the right to innocence and to due process.





Therefore, the utterance made by Nakacinda to which he has been sent to hail, fit perfectly in what is common knowledge that President Hichilema has degenerated into a tyrant punishing political opponents and critics by abusing the law, abusing instutions such as Law Enforcement Agencies, State Chambers and the Judiciary.





He must be released immediately.



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT