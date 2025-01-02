Relegation A Possibility For Manchester United -Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has revealed that relegation is a possibility for the club following their poor performances in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Monday night to continue their poor run of form, which has left them in 14th place on the log, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Amorim has endured a tough start to life at Old Trafford since taking over in November, the team has lost six games in all competitions in December. They also conceded 18 goals in December, their most in a month since March 1964 (also 18).

The Portuguese manager has admitted that with the team’s current form, relegation is a possibility if they don’t find a way to end the dismal run, which has seen them lose three consecutive home league games for the first time since February 1979.

Amorim was asked if United were in a battle to avoid relegation, Amorim said: “I think that it is a possibility. We have to be clear with our fans.

“It is also my fault, The team is not improving. It is a little bit lost at the moment and it is a bit embarrassing to be a Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games.

“I think people are tired of excuses at this club. This club needs a shock.

“When you have these kind of moments, especially in the big clubs, it’s really hard to turn things around, especially when you don’t have a lot of time to train the basics, to cope with the difficult moments.

“So we have to acknowledge our position, the way you see the league, everybody can beat everybody.”

The last time Manchester United suffered relegation was in the 1973-74 season.

Four teams have been relegated in the Premier League era having been in United’s current 14th position at the turn of the year.

Amorim also admitted that it is one of the worst moments in the history of the club, while noting that Newcastle deserved the maximum points.

He said: “It was really difficult. They started the game very well and we [conceded] a goal, really nervous. Then the second goal, really early in the game. It was really hard for us. They were better than us. Even during all the game, they controlled. We were better in the second half but that was because my players tried, really tried. But they are, like I said, better than us and they won the game.

“It was really difficult. They started the game very well and we [conceded] a goal, really nervous. Then the second goal, really early in the game. It was really hard for us. They were better than us. Even during all the game, they controlled. We were better in the second half but that was because my players tried, really tried. But they are, like I said, better than us and they won the game.“

Manchester United will end New Year’s Eve in 14th place in the Premier League, their lowest position at the turn of a year in the league since 1989, when they ended that year in 15th, eventually finishing 13th.

The Red Devils will be hoping for a turnaround in 2025 when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.