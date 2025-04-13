REMEMBERING PAUL TEMBO: ASSASSINATED ON 06 JULY 2001



Paul Tembo became a member of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy and was elected to the National Assembly in Kabwe in the 1991 general elections. In 1992 he was appointed Deputy Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry. However, he was replaced by Shiabyungwe Shengamo after less than a year in post. In 1993 he became Deputy Minister of Finance, before being moved to Deputy Minister in the President’s Office later in the year.



Prior to the 1996 general elections Tembo was chosen as the MMD’s candidate despite opposition from local activists who supported Austin Chewe. However, Chewe ran as an independent and defeated Tembo. He was a campaign manager for President Frederick Chiluba as he sought to change the constitution to allow a third term in office.



However, after losing an election to become Vice Chairman of the MMD, Tembo resigned from the party and subsequently joined the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development party, becoming a member of its executive.



In 2001 Tembo was due to testify to a tribunal investigating three ministers for misappropriation. However, he was shot dead at his home in Lusaka in the early morning of 6 July. Apparently, Tembo’s wife was somewhat implicated and subsequently arrested and detained.



The murder suspects who were been transported from Kitwes Kamfinsa Prisons died in what is believed to be a road accident set up at Kafulafuta Road, about 40kM from Ndola Town on their way to court in Lusaka when the Land Rover rammed into a Stationary Truck on a Sunday night Two Police officers died too. His wife was the prime suspect but was let off because of lack of witnesses. It is believed she was later appointed as a Deputy Ambassador in Foreign Mission, a position she privately accepted.



Paul Tembo was but among a number of politicians and individuals who died in mysterious circumstances after crossing path with the Chiluba regime. Among those short and killed is the lawyer Richard Ngenda, Ronald Penza and Baldwin Nkumbula. Also killed in cold blood was Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s son and UNIP President Wezi Kaunda.



Credit: Daniel Chitambala