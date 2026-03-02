REMOVAL OF SECURITY FEATURES ON A BALLOT PAPER IS A MOCKERY TO ZAMBIANS – MAKEBI





Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Makebi Zulu says the proposed removal of security features on ballot papers is a mockery to the Zambian people.





Zulu said the suggested amendment to the Electoral Law by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is aimed at aiding the ruling party to rig the elections.





He says this raises serious concerns about the credibility and integrity of the country’s electoral process.



He said this during an online program Emmanuel Mwamba Verified.





Zulu says removing essential security features from ballot papers will create room for foreign or unauthorized materials to be smuggled into polling stations.





He says such a move risks depriving citizens of their democratic right to freely choose leaders of their choice.



Zulu argued that the matter ECZ seeks to address is not legal in nature but instead relates to the work ethics and operational conduct of its officers.





He emphasized that administrative challenges should not be resolved through what he described as questionable legal amendments aimed at promoting malpractice.





Zulu has since called on Zambians to remain vigilant and to legally openly challenge what he termed as “bogus amendments.





He says authorities should not take the people of Zambia for granted on matters affecting the nation’s democracy.



Electoral Commission of Zambia is proposing to amend the Electoral Act by removing certain security features on ballot papers and introducing measures that would prevent voters from remaining at polling stations after casting their votes, among other proposed changes.