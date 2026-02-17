REMOVE PRESIDENT FROM APPOINTING CHIEF JUSTICE AND JUDGES

‎To restore public confidence, radical reforms are needed both in the appointment of judges and operations of the judicial system.



‎In the GPZ RESET VISION, we strongly advocate for an independent judiciary that is free from executive influence or political biases.



‎1. Republican President must not appoint the Chief Justice or any other Judges.

‎2. All positions in the judiciary should be advertised and those qualified to apply.



‎3. Permanent judges at provincial level as opposed to the current situation where judges stay in Lusaka and do mobile court.

‎4. The supreme court to be the highest court at provincial level and the high court shall be the highest court at district level with sitting judges.



‎5. Decentralizing the office of public prosecutions authority, to be in line with the above court restructuring.

‎i.e Director General of Public
‎prosecutions (National), Provincial Director of Public Prosecutions, District Director of Public Prosecutions.



‎A judiciary that is independent will contribute meaningfully towards the development of Zambia.

Zambia!!! Reset!!!

‎Jackson Silavwe,
‎I Approve This Reset Vision.
‎16|02|2026

