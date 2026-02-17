REMOVE PRESIDENT FROM APPOINTING CHIEF JUSTICE AND JUDGES.
To restore public confidence, radical reforms are needed both in the appointment of judges and operations of the judicial system.
In the GPZ RESET VISION, we strongly advocate for an independent judiciary that is free from executive influence or political biases.
1. Republican President must not appoint the Chief Justice or any other Judges.
2. All positions in the judiciary should be advertised and those qualified to apply.
3. Permanent judges at provincial level as opposed to the current situation where judges stay in Lusaka and do mobile court.
4. The supreme court to be the highest court at provincial level and the high court shall be the highest court at district level with sitting judges.
5. Decentralizing the office of public prosecutions authority, to be in line with the above court restructuring.
i.e Director General of Public
prosecutions (National), Provincial Director of Public Prosecutions, District Director of Public Prosecutions.
A judiciary that is independent will contribute meaningfully towards the development of Zambia.
Zambia!!! Reset!!!
Jackson Silavwe,
I Approve This Reset Vision.
16|02|2026