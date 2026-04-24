RENOWNED POLITICAL BLOGGER CHANDA JOHN CHIMBA REMOVED FROM TONSE ALLIANCE GROUPS OVER AI IMAGE, “YOU’RE A MOLE, WE DON’T NEED YOU HERE”





By: Isaac Mwiinga



Renowned political blogger Chanda John Chimba, one of the most influential and widely followed youth voices on Zambia’s political social media scene, has been removed from nearly all WhatsApp groups linked to the Tonse Alliance and other opposition-aligned platforms.





The move follows the circulation of an AI-generated image showing Chimba dressed in UPND regalia, a development that quickly stirred speculation about his political loyalty.





However, what has raised eyebrows among observers is the speed at which action was taken. Without publicly verifying the authenticity of the image, Tonse Alliance spokesperson Dr Lawrence Mwewa reportedly instructed that Chimba be removed from all alliance-related WhatsApp groups, including those associated with the BM8 movement, branding him a “traitor” who had allegedly crossed over to the ruling party.





The calls intensified when Bwalya Mutale, a media strategist within the alliance, also pushed for his removal, going further to describe him as a “mole,” with remarks along the lines of “you’re a mole, we don’t need you here.”





The decision has since sparked criticism, particularly from those who believe that basic verification was overlooked. Many have questioned how individuals regarded as media professionals could act on an image that was later understood to be AI-generated, without first establishing the facts.





Reacting to the development, Chimba said he was taken aback that such a serious conclusion could be drawn from an unverified image. He wondered why Dr Lawrence Mwewa and others did not take a moment to reach out to him directly for clarification before making what he described as a rushed judgment.





He maintained that he remains firmly aligned with the Tonse Alliance and continues to support the leadership and presidential candidature of Brian Mundubile, a position he says he has consistently upheld.





The incident has since opened up a wider conversation about the dangers of misinformation in the digital age, especially with the growing use of AI-generated content, and the importance of verification before taking decisive action in political spaces.