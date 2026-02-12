Report Alleges Iranian Diplomats Used Diplomatic Privileges to Smuggle Cash to Lebanon





An investigative report claims that senior Iranian diplomats allegedly exploited diplomatic passports and immunity to transport large sums of US dollars into Lebanon, with the funds reportedly intended to support Hezbollah amid mounting financial pressure.





According to the report, several high-ranking Iranian officials are accused of carrying cash-filled suitcases on commercial flights to Beirut, allegedly bypassing inspections at Rafic Hariri International Airport through diplomatic channels. The funds were reportedly aimed at restoring Hezbollah’s liquidity after recent Israeli strikes damaged key positions and disrupted financial routes through Syria.





The investigation names at least six senior figures, including former ambassadors and a former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as being linked to the alleged operations. The report suggests the cash transfers were part of a broader effort to stabilize Hezbollah’s finances during a period of severe strain.





Separately, the US Treasury recently announced sanctions on a Lebanon-based gold exchange company, Jood SARL, which US officials identified as a key mechanism allegedly used to convert Hezbollah-linked gold assets into cash.





The Iranian government has not publicly responded to the allegations.