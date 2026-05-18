Reports emerge claiming Israel secretly established operational bases inside Iraq before the Iran war.





Investigative reports cited by major U.S. media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, allege that Israel set up two covert military facilities in western Iraq’s desert months before the outbreak of war with Iran.





According to the reports, the sites were allegedly used as logistics and emergency support hubs for Israeli operations targeting Iran — including refueling points, medical stations, and search-and-rescue facilities for downed pilots or aircraft.





Sources claim the facilities were established with U.S. awareness, though Washington reportedly did not directly participate in combat operations from the sites.





One report says suspicions began after an Iraqi shepherd allegedly discovered a makeshift airstrip and unusual helicopter activity in a remote desert area earlier this year. Iraqi patrol units later investigating the zone were reportedly attacked by unidentified aircraft, resulting in casualties.





The Iraqi government has publicly denied the existence of any Israeli bases on its territory, insisting Iraq will not allow its land to be used for attacks against neighboring states.





Iran, however, sharply condemned the allegations, accusing Israel and its allies of violating regional sovereignty and deliberately destabilizing the Middle East.





If confirmed, the reports could reveal a far deeper covert infrastructure behind the regional conflict than previously acknowledged.