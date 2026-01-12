REPORTS OF SHEPHERD BUSHIRI’S DEATH FALSE



Contrary to reports circulating on social and online media suggesting that Shepherd Bushiri has died, verified information confirms that these claims are false.





The deceased has been identified as Frank Bushiri, a former midfielder for Tel-One Football Club, who passed away yesterday in Gweru, Zimbabwe. The misinformation appears to have arisen from confusion caused by the similarity in surnames.





Shepherd Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, is alive, and no credible source has confirmed reports of his death.





The public is urged to verify information from reliable sources before sharing, especially on sensitive matters involving loss of life.