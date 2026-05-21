Reports Suggest Xi Jinping May Visit North Korea as Early as Next Week





Chinese President Xi Jinping may be preparing for a rare visit to North Korea as early as next week, according to reports from South Korean media citing senior government officials.





According to the reports, Chinese security teams were recently seen operating in Pyongyang, fueling speculation that preparations are underway for a high-level state visit by the Chinese leader in late May or early June.





The potential trip comes shortly after President Donald Trump visited China for talks with Xi, raising speculation among analysts that Beijing could attempt to position itself as a diplomatic bridge between Washington and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.





Relations between China and North Korea have strengthened significantly in the years following the pandemic, with Beijing remaining Pyongyang’s most important political and economic partner.





Last year, Kim Jong Un also held meetings in Beijing involving Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, further highlighting the growing strategic coordination between the three countries.



South Korean authorities have not officially confirmed the reports.