REPRESENTATIVE OF THE YOUTHS IN ZAMBIA TIZA MUKUKA THREATENS TO SUE NMCZ IF DANCING NURSE GETS SUSPENDED

TIZA MUKUKA THREATENS TO SUE NMCZ IF DANCING NURSE GETS SUSPENDED



“It Would Be Utterly Foolish and stupid to Punish her for celebrating her graduation,” Says Tiza Mukuka





Youth advocate Tiza Mukuka has warned that he will take legal action against the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Zambia (NMCZ) if it dares suspend Lisa Kaoma, the nurse whose graduation celebration has gone viral on social media.





“It will be absolutely stupid for the NMCZ to suspend Lisa Kaoma for simply celebrating a lifetime achievement,” Mukuka said. “In a country where so many young women drop out of school to chase sugar daddies, Lisa’s success should be celebrated, not condemned.”





He added that completing a demanding medical program is no small feat, saying, “If anything, Lisa deserves to twerk even harder because it’s not easy to survive and finish such a tough course.”





Mukuka further warned, “If any disciplinary action is taken against her, I will personally drag the NMCZ Chief Executive Officer to court. Zambia should be cheering achievers, not crucifying them.”



Zambia Post 16 October 2025