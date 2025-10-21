BREAKING: Republican Senator Rand Paul enrages MAGA world by slamming Donald Trump’s murderous Caribbean strikes, saying that they “go against all of our tradition” as a nation.





And he was just getting warmed up…



“You have to present evidence. So all these people have been blown up without us knowing their name, without any evidence of a crime,” Paul said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”





He argued that when the United States kills someone, “you really need to know someone’s name, at least, you have to accuse them of something.”





Trump has failed to provide any of the names of the people he has killed in these strikes and has similarly failed to produce any evidence proving that they are drug smugglers like he claims.





Colombian President Gustavo Petro has alleged that at least one of Trump’s victims was an innocent “lifelong fisherman” named Alejandro Carranza whose boat was damaged and turned off. It appears increasingly likely that Trump is murdering random people with the U.S. military and smearing them as narcotraffickers to excite his base.





“If our policy now is to blow up every ship we suspect or accuse of drug running, that would be a bizarre world in which 25% of the people might be innocent,” Paul said, adding that the boats were “2,000 miles away from us,” meaning that if they were in fact carrying drugs, they were probably headed for somewhere near Venezuela rather than the United States.





“The idea they’re coming here is like, it’s a huge assumption,” said Paul. “You have to present some proof. It is the difference between war and peace. In war, though, you don’t ask people’s name.”





He added that if Trump wants to go to war with Venezuela (as appears increasingly likely) he should go before Congress and formally ask for a declaration of war.



“The president shouldn’t do this by himself,” said Paul.





In truth, the president shouldn’t do this at all. The last thing that America needs is another pointless, evil war.- Occupy Democrats