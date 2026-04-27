BREAKING: Republican Senators Are Done With Hegseth and Want Him Gone

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is losing the support of his own party. Multiple Republican senators have told reporters, on condition of anonymity, that if his confirmation vote were held today, he would not survive it.

The candid admissions, detailed in a new report from The Hill, paint a picture of a Pentagon chief who has burned through goodwill on Capitol Hill at a pace that is starting to alarm even his staunchest former allies.





The breaking point for many lawmakers was Hegseth’s decision to fire Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, a widely respected officer who had built strong relationships across both parties.

The move struck senators as reckless and poorly timed, carried out while Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll was out of Washington.





Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, who cast a pivotal vote for Hegseth’s confirmation despite early reservations, called the George firing a mistake.

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina went further, saying Hegseth has received a “failing grade” on the core competencies the job demands and that he has pushed out some of the most talented senior officers in the military.





The unrest comes as Trump’s cabinet continues to bleed. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was fired in March. Attorney General Pam Bondi was dismissed April 2.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned shortly after amid misconduct allegations. Hegseth may be next, though senators acknowledge the final call belongs to Trump alone.