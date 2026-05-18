REPUBLICANS DOMINATE 2026 REDISTRICTING — DEMOCRATS IN FULL MELTDOWN OVER FAIR MAPS



Tomi Lahren reported that Republicans have completely dominated the redistricting battle, picking up seats all over the country.





“Democrats thought they had the momentum but after a few court rulings stopped their plans, they’re now having a spectacular meltdown,” Lahren said.

Democrats are reacting with panic. Sen. Chris Van Hollen claimed: “What we’re seeing amounts to the biggest reversal of black political power since the Voting Rights Act itself. It is wrong, it’s unfair and we never should have been here in the first place.”





RNC Chairman Joe Gruters responded: “Democrats really melting down right because I guess they poked the bear and the bear poked back in this redistricting battle. It certainly wasn’t on my bingo card that we would have this much fun with maps going into the 2026 midterms. But here we are.”





Gruters added: “Republicans should be re-energized and reinvigorated by the redistricting battle… We have a ton of momentum on our side in last two weeks lot of it has shifted our way and I’m very excited about the midterms. We have a chance to defy history because of exactly what’s happened.”



He continued: “We’ve had a plan in place we been executing that plan every single day and uh were confident in what we have do to make sure that we return majorities in both House and Senate for the President.”