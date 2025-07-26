Request for Removal from KBN Television Opposition Leadership Survey- Fred Mmembe

Exclude Me Says Fred Mmembe



July 25, 2025



Pastor Kennedy Mambwe,

Chief Executive Officer,

Kenmark Broadcasting Network Limited,

Lusaka





Dear Pastor Mambwe,



Re: Request for Removal from KBN Television Opposition Leadership Survey



I acknowledge receipt of your formal letter dated July 25, 2025, regarding my request to be excluded from the KBN Television Opposition Leadership Survey.





Let me reiterate and clarify that my request to be removed from the said survey is not an indication of withdrawal from the 2026 General Elections, nor does it suggest that I have ceased serving as President of the Socialist Party. I remain actively engaged in the political process and in leading our party’s mission.





My objection is based on principled concerns about the methodology, transparency, and ethical safeguards of your survey.





As a political leader, I have a responsibility to ensure that my name and public image are not associated with processes that may be perceived – rightly or wrongly – as potentially biased, manipulated, or lacking academic rigor.





In the absence of disclosed sampling methods, data protection protocols, or oversight by an independent research body, the inclusion of my name raises significant ethical issues, including the risk of misrepresentation and reputational harm.





In line with best practices for research ethics and media accountability, any public survey should obtain prior informed consent from participants – especially those whose names, likeness, or political affiliations are to be used publicly.





Proceeding otherwise contravenes basic standards of fairness, autonomy, and professional integrity.





Therefore, I respectfully maintain my position that I must be removed from the survey and any related promotional material. Failure to do so would amount to using my identity without consent and could compel further action to safeguard my personal and political rights.





Your cooperation will be highly appreciated. I wish you all the best in your endeavours.





Great thanks!



Yours sincerely,



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party