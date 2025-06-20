Reschedule Lumezi by-election… We are mourning – Nakachindda

Reschedule Lumezi by-election – Nakachindda

… We are mourning



By Jane Chanda



PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to reconsider its decision to proceed with the Lumezi Parliamentary by-election, citing uncertainty surrounding the repatriation of late former president Edgar Lungu’s remains.





And Eastern Province commanding officer Robertson Mweemba says police are more than ready for the Lumezi Parliamentary by-election, with adequate manpower deployed to ensure a peaceful and smooth process.





in a statement on Wednesday, the ECZ stated that the Lumezi Parliamentary by-election would proceed as scheduled on June 26, 2025, despite the ongoing period of national mourning for the late former president Edgar Lungu, citing constitutional requirements for a by-election to be held within 90 days of a parliamentary seat falling vacant.





In an interview yesterday, Nakacinda, speaking before the declaration that the national mourning period was over by President Hakainde Hichilema, said the ongoing national mourning period had disrupted campaign activities, making it difficult for



