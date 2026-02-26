RESIDENT DOCTORS IN SUSPENSE AFTER ELIJAH MUCHIMA’S DISMISSAL



The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has announced that it is in suspense following the dismissal of former Minister of Health, Dr. Elijah Muchima, and has appealed to the Head of State to appoint a new minister who will understand the previous negotiations regarding recruitment concern





RDAZ revealed that significant strides were achieved under Dr. Muchima’s leadership, including alignment by the Civil Service Commission to promote doctors who upgraded their qualifications, as well as the inclusion of others on a replacement basis to serve in remote areas.





Speaking to Sun FM TV News, RDAZ President Dr. Paul Chibwe said members fear that if the transition is not properly managed, it could reverse the gains recorded.



He noted that after establishing a working relationship with the former minister, doctors are concerned about being misunderstood under new leadership.





Dr. Chibwe disclosed that the association expects continued engagement with health sector stakeholders, warning that prolonged reliance on an acting minister may not adequately address the ministry’s challenges.





He further cautioned that restarting negotiations on the recruitment of volunteer doctors could stall progress that has already been made.

