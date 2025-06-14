RESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA URGES UNITY AND DIGNITY AS NATION MOURNS EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA URGES UNITY AND DIGNITY AS NATION MOURNS EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU

Lusaka – June 13, 2025

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to mourn the late sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, with dignity, mutual respect, and unity, emphasizing that the moment of grief should not be used to settle political scores or open old wounds.

Speaking at the funeral house, President Hichilema expressed heartfelt condolences to the Lungu family and to the Zambian people, describing the loss as deeply painful regardless of political differences.



“Life is dear, and it does not matter what issues are at hand. Hurting by way of death is not something any one of us would like to see,” President Hichilema said.

He reiterated the need for national healing and maturity in how the country handles the passing of a former Head of State, cautioning against politicizing the mourning period.



“We must mourn the sixth president with dignity and mutual respect. This is not the time to open wounds or start battles. There is a time for everything,” he stated.

President Hichilema also made a clear distinction between political competitors and enemies, urging citizens and leaders alike to uphold values of compassion and tolerance.



“To be opportunists is not acceptable. This time is for mourning. People are grieving.”

He further revealed that the government has been actively engaging with the Lungu family to ensure that the late president is laid to rest in a manner that reflects respect and national unity.



“That’s why you’ve seen the process has taken long — because this government has been engaging the family so that we reach an amicable way of sending the sixth president to his resting place.”



In his concluding remarks, President Hichilema urged citizens to avoid lawlessness, hooliganism, and unnecessary insinuations during this sensitive period.



“Mourning is about essence. It’s not about insult or chaos,” he stressed.

The President’s call serves as a reminder that even in moments of national loss, the values of peace, unity, and respect must guide the nation forward.

ODM