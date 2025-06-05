Resignation of justice Emelia Sunkutu after 31 years of legal service  is sad and disturbing- Silavwe Jackson

The resignation of justice Emelia Sunkutu after 31 years of legal service at the hands of President Hichilema is sad and disturbing.
At the hands of President Hichilema judges Palan Mulonda, Mungeni Mulenga, Anne Sitali, former DPP Mrs. Siyuni have all be hounded out of legal office.
This is nothing less than a sustained assault on the judiciary by the republican president using state machinery to push his agenda.
As Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ we opine that the suspensions and dismissals of judges has compromised the quality of judgements especially in politically exposed cases.
There’s no doubt the President Hichilema and his administration have inappropriately “touched” the blinded folded lady justice.
We fear that this sustained legal assault will further erode public confidence in the Judiciary, which is already at its lowest in recent times.
The executives overreach on the judiciary demonstrate our Country needs to further amend our statutes to insulate the judges from political maneuvers.
We urge President Hichilema to refrain from this judicial warpath and promote separation of powers amongst the 3 wings of government.
Silavwe Jackson
President
GPZ.
05|06|2025
When a leader of a Potitical party exhibits this kind of ignorance, one wonders how you can the lead a country and its citizens enjoy the fruits of the country.
Silavwe like most did not address nor look at the facts. He did what most politicans do; jump to conclusion.
Why was Sunkuntu suspended and led to her resignation? A cpmplaint was failed against her. She failed to deliver Judgement on matters before her from 1993 and 2002.
This is 32 years of parties waiting for a c
Verdict in one matter and 23 years in the others.
We go to courts to seek justice not for judges to treat us badly cause they have the power to. That is abuse. This woman abused her position.
Are the parties even still alive? Will they ever see justice? Its this kind of attitude that one wonders the arrogance and posturing of political leaders that have for year ignored victims of justice.
Mr. Silavwe you need to be embarassed at your statement and owe the parties these cases an apology. How very immature and embarassing that you can rush to make such a statement deviod of facts.
Ba Zambian Observer, report facts. News Diggers reported the basis of the formerJudge’s resignation. She acknowledges how she erred, by resigning.
You dont help build this nation by reporting one aspect of a story.