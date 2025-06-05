Resignation of justice Emelia Sunkutu after 31 years of legal service  is sad and disturbing- Silavwe Jackson

The resignation of justice Emelia Sunkutu after 31 years of legal service at the hands of President Hichilema is sad and disturbing.





At the hands of President Hichilema judges Palan Mulonda, Mungeni Mulenga, Anne Sitali, former DPP Mrs. Siyuni have all be hounded out of legal office.





This is nothing less than a sustained assault on the judiciary by the republican president using state machinery to push his agenda.



As Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ we opine that the suspensions and dismissals of judges has compromised the quality of judgements especially in politically exposed cases.





There’s no doubt the President Hichilema and his administration have inappropriately “touched” the blinded folded lady justice.





We fear that this sustained legal assault will further erode public confidence in the Judiciary, which is already at its lowest in recent times.





The executives overreach on the judiciary demonstrate our Country needs to further amend our statutes to insulate the judges from political maneuvers.





We urge President Hichilema to refrain from this judicial warpath and promote separation of powers amongst the 3 wings of government.





Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.

05|06|2025