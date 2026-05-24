RESOLUTE PARTY MAYORAL CANDIDATE FOR LUANSHYA MULENGA CHAKULYA CALLS FOR UNITY AND URGENT INTERVENTION.





THE adopted Resolute Party Luanshya mayoral candidate, Mulenga Chakulya, has thanked party members for the confidence shown in him and pledged loyalty to the alliance leadership.





Mr. Chakulya has reaffirmed his support for Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile and all adopted candidates ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections.





He has stressed the need for unity, warning that the alliance must avoid divisions and vote splitting, which affected opposition chances in 2021.





Mr. Chakulya has also expressed disappointment over some candidates who did not support his adoption, insisting that his candidature under the Resolute Reform Party ticket follows the alliance’s agreed framework for Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces.





He has since urged top leadership to urgently address internal disagreements affecting candidate alignment, warning that failure to act could weaken the alliance’s electoral prospects.





Mr. Chakulya has called for swift intervention to restore cohesion and ensure a united front going into the polls.



RFM