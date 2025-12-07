RESOLUTIONS OF THE 14TH SP CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON 5TH DECEMBER 2025 — GARDEN OFFICE, LUSAKA





Socialist Party General Secretary, Dr Cosmas Musumali, has announced the key resolutions arising from the 14th Central Committee Meeting held on 5th December 2025 at the Garden Office in Lusaka. Dr Musumali stated that the meeting reviewed pressing national matters and major international developments.





1. LOCAL RESOLUTIONS



Bill 7

Dr Musumali reported that the Central Committee condemned Bill 7 as a direct assault on Zambia’s democracy. He said the proposed constitutional changes were designed to entrench the UPND in power ahead of 2026 by creating an automatic two-thirds majority and manipulating legislative processes.





He called on all progressive forces to unite against this constitutional defilement and noted the commendable leadership of the OASIS Forum.





Alliances

He further stated that the Socialist Party reaffirmed its commitment to forming strategic alliances with civil society, traditional and religious leaders, trade unions, academia, business groups, and progressive political formations.





Dr Musumali cautioned against coordinated attacks aimed at disrupting unity and emphasised that the party would only pursue alliances that advance the interests of the Zambian people.





2. INTERNATIONAL RESOLUTIONS



Venezuela

Dr Musumali announced that the party called for the immediate lifting of the naval and airspace blockade imposed on Venezuela, expressing unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people. He highlighted Venezuela’s continued support to Zambian students despite its own economic challenges.





Cuba

He stated that the party demanded an end to the illegal economic blockade on Cuba and urged international institutions to intensify efforts to restore Cuba’s economic sovereignty.





Ukraine–Russia War

Dr Musumali reiterated the party’s opposition to the war and urged global actors to support genuine peace processes that recognise Russia’s legitimate security concerns.





The Sahel

He expressed solidarity with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger as they confront imperialist domination and called for the total liberation of the Saharawi people from Moroccan rule.





G20 Framework

Dr Musumali noted the party’s support for South Africa’s firm stance at the recent G20 meeting, which helped re-assert Africa’s place in global affairs.





Gaza

He condemned the atrocities in Gaza, called for the immediate cessation of hostilities, and reaffirmed the party’s solidarity with the Palestinian people.





Dr Musumali concluded that the resolutions reflect the Socialist Party’s commitment to defending democracy, justice, and sovereignty—both at home and internationally. He reaffirmed the party’s dedication to standing with oppressed peoples and advancing a just and peaceful Zambia.