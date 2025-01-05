RESOLUTIONS OF THE 6TH TONSE ALLIANCE COUNCIL OF LEADERS (CoL) MEETING HELD ON SATURDAY, 4TH JANUARY 2025 AT CREST LODGE IN LUSAKA

The meeting was called to order by the Alliance Chairman, His Excellency the 6th Republican President, and soon to be 8th Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, at 10hrs hrs. All members were in attendance with the exception of the Vice Chairman, President Professor Dan Pule of the Christian Democratic Party (CDP), who sent his apologies as he was indisposed. The following was resolved:

1. That the TONSE ALLIANCE should and has admitted the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) party under the leadership of President Edith Nawakwi, as a member of the Alliance with immediate effect;

2. That the TONSE ALLIANCE has invited the Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) party to join the Alliance, and that it’s Party President, Counsel Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) was in attendance at the CoL meeting as a guest, pending finalization of admission procedures;

3. That the TONSE ALLIANCE has appointed the Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda as the TONSE ALLIANCE Secretary General with immediate effect;

4. That the TONSE ALLIANCE has appointed PF Chitambo Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Remember Mutale, as the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman for Elections with immediate effect;

5. That the TONSE ALLIANCE has appointed Ambassador Webby Mwape as the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman for Security with immediate effect;

6. That the TONSE ALLIANCE has noted with regret, the implicit desire by the Zambia Police Service to facilitate UPND violence against the Alliance, based on the recent statement issued by ZP spokesperson, Rae Haamonga, in which he sought to intimidate Alliance members and supporters from defending themselves against UPND violence. In these premises, the TONSE ALLIANCE would like to advise it’s members and supporters to stand ready to defend themselves, not only against UPND violence, but also against possible Police brutality. The TONSE ALLIANCE would like to categorically state that we shall neither be intimidated by UPND violence nor Police brutality. Any actual or perceived aggression shall be met with equal and proportionate force, regardless of whether the aggression is coming from UPND cadres or their partners crime, the Zambia Police Service.

With no other business to discuss, the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders (CoL) meeting was adjourned sine die at 18 hrs.

ISSUED BY:

Sean E. Tembo

PeP President & TONSE Alliance Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia

4th January 2025