“Respect  Lungu’s family, write the law — and let common sense prevail”- State Counsel John Sangwa

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Two Weeks After Lungu’s Death, Legal Vacuum and Funeral Disputes Stir National Conscience





State Counsel John Sangwa: “Respect the family, write the law — and let common sense prevail.”



By Staff Reporter

Lusaka, 19 June 2025



Two weeks after the passing of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the nation remains in mourning yet that mourning is now clouded by legal uncertainty, conflicting protocols, and a tense standoff between the State and the late President’s family.





President Lungu, who died on 5th June 2025 at the age of 68 while undergoing treatment in Johannesburg, is remembered as the “Father of Infrastructure,” credited for spearheading transformative road, housing, and hospital projects during his tenure.





But despite his contributions, his final journey has exposed a glaring gap in Zambia’s legal system: the country has no binding law governing the funeral of a sitting or former head of state.





In a widely circulated interview on Emmanuel Mwamba Verified, constitutional lawyer and State Counsel John Sangwa was unequivocal:





“There is no law in Zambia for state funerals. What we are seeing is not law it is courtesy. And a courtesy can be rejected.”



Sangwa argued that the current disputes surrounding President Lungu’s burial could have been avoided if Zambia had a clearly defined legal framework similar to what exists in countries like Tanzania. There, state funerals are codified: designated burial sites, clearly outlined roles for the family and government, and budgetary provisions are enshrined in law.





“We must emulate Tanzania. They have rules we have circulars. But circulars are not law. Favours are not law,” he said.





Zambia has lost five presidents since independence:



Kenneth Kaunda (d. 2021, aged 97)



Levy Mwanawasa (d. 2008, aged 59)



Frederick Chiluba (d. 2011, aged 68)



Michael Sata (d. 2014, aged 77)



Edgar Lungu (d. 2025, aged 68)





Yet, Sangwa noted, no legislation has ever been passed to formally guide state funerals or define the boundaries between government and family authority.





“We must now pass a law on state funerals covering budget allocations, days of national mourning, burial sites, and the rights of the deceased’s family. Without it, we are improvising. And that’s both dangerous and disrespectful.”





Citing the example of President Mwanawasa, whose request to be buried at his farm was ignored, Sangwa reminded the public that the Wills and Administration of Estates Act must apply equally—even to presidents.





“That was unlawful. Not even a President should override a citizen’s last will and testament,” he asserted.



On the ongoing dispute, Sangwa emphasized that former First Lady Esther Lungu and her children are the rightful custodians of President Lungu’s final wishes.





“If the family chooses not to attend the funeral, then no one else should. In the absence of law, common sense and decency must prevail. The family’s wishes must come first.”





He added with firmness:



“You cannot force your way into someone’s funeral. That is not law it’s intrusion. And it deepens wounds instead of healing them.”





Sangwa acknowledged the history of political hostility between President Lungu and the current administration, warning that this history cannot be dismissed when addressing the present impasse.





“When you mistreat someone in life, you cannot expect full trust in death. It’s that simple. This is why we need law to eliminate suspicion, build confidence, and help the nation heal.”





He urged President Hakainde Hichilema to exercise humility and restraint:



“Do not force your presence where it is not welcome. If the family does not want you there, respect that. Support them from a distance. That is true leadership.”





Sangwa concluded with a powerful message of unity and legal reform:



“The people hurting the most are the widow and the children. Everything else public sentiment, political image comes second. Let us honour the family. Then let us fix this mess permanently.”





“Let’s pass a State Funeral Law. Let’s not improvise again. Let this painful moment be the moment Zambia matures legally and morally.”



As Zambia remembers Edgar Lungu, the challenge now is not only to preserve his legacy of roads and hospitals, but to build lasting bridges of law, empathy, and national healing.





Sangwa further emphasized that once the former President is laid to rest, Zambia must quickly refocus on pressing national issues, including poverty alleviation, job creation, and restoring public trust.



“We owe the Lungu family peace—and the country, progress.”



