RESPONDING TO WYNTER KABIMBA’S BASELESS AND IMMORAL RANTINGS- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

RESPONDING TO WYNTER KABIMBA’S BASELESS AND IMMORAL RANTINGS

Monday 15th December 2025

We have watched with fascination the regular media rantings of former Secretary General and former Minister of Justice, Wynter Kabimba made against the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, his government and the Patriotic Front.

Until recently, the Economic Front leader has been attacking President Hakainde Hichilema relentlessly accusing him of being the worst President Zambia has ever had, stating that he was a President who promoted self-praise, tribalism and massive corruption.

When he joined the UPND Alliance in September 2024, he changed dramatically turning his guns from President Hichilema to attacks against the former government of President Edgar Lungu.

This dramatic shift is understable as Edgar Lungu became what Kabimba couldn’t be-President of the Republic of Zambia.

His jealousy is so plain and naked for all to see that he issues vile attacks even in his death, an immoral and unafrican thing to do.

When President Michael Sata fired Kabimba, the positions he held as Patriotic Front Secretary General and Minister of Justice went to Edgar Lungu, who proceeded to become Head of State, the position Kabimba fought tooth and nail to attempt to achieve.

Therefore Kabimba’s recent base and sick attacks against the former President, who is no longer available to defend himself, must be seen in this light and context, and the regular personal attacks against him emanate from a very small man driven by vengeance and petty jealousy.

His attacks are so ridiculous that Zambians are basically laughing at him.

It is now an established fact that President Hichilema has run aground the economy, has subjected Zambians to the worst Load-shedding ever, while he continues to export electricity , has subjected Zambians to the worst cost-of-living crisis, has taken away rights and freedoms of Zambians, abuses human rights, harasses and jails political opponents and is determined to destroy the hard-earned democracy.

Yet Kabimba claims Hichilema’s government is better.

Kabimba also makes false claims that leaders in the Patriotic Front are fighting to come back to steal is a statement lacking proper judgment and totally unfounded.

If Kabimba abhors corruption, he would have condemned the grand acts of corruption taking place in President Hichilema’s administration.

But his attacks against corruption are all but mere grandstanding and must be ignored.

Kabimba’s comments about the constitution-making process must be ignored too as he knows better how a good constitution is processed but he is saying things, not to serve Zambia, but mere flattery meant to catch the attention of President Hichilema.

We must post warning that we will no longer keep quiet as unscrupulous and immoral individuals like Kabimba choose to attack the late President Edgar Lungu, who is no longer available to defend himself.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT