RESPONSE TO GODAZA’S MISPLACED LETTER ON PRESIDENT LUNGU’S BURIAL





19th June 2025



_By Michael Zephaniah Phiri, Political Activist_



I have noted with dismay the biased and ill-informed statement issued by the so-called Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA), fronted by Elias Mulenga, calling on the family of the late Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to repatriate his body “in a timely manner.”





Let me remind GODAZA and Mr. Mulenga that this funeral is not a circus, nor is it a public relations opportunity for struggling organizations to position themselves for political favour. The family has every right, both moral and legal, to determine the process and pace of burial in line with the wishes of the deceased — wishes that have been grossly disrespected by the State.





The delay in the funeral process was not created by the family, nor by speculation on social media. It was created by:



• Government interference, including conflicting narratives and political gamesmanship.





• The decision to ignore the expressed wish of the late President not to have President Hakainde Hichilema near his body.



• The confusion caused by the creation of two mourning sites, one sanctioned by the State and one organized by the family — clearly showing there was a parallel political agenda.





Mr. Mulenga’s attempt to shift blame to the family while urging them to “cooperate with government” is laughable. It is not the family that rejected national unity — it is the current regime that trampled on it, turning what should have been a solemn, dignified funeral into a stage for power games.





Calling this a “human rights concern” is insulting, especially when the State itself has violated the dignity and will of the deceased by:





• Proceeding with burial plans without proper consensus,



• Failing to honour the late President’s own funeral instructions,





• Deploying security forces to intimidate mourners instead of providing support.



We refuse to accept GODAZA’s hypocrisy and opportunism. Where was GODAZA when the family was being sidelined? Where was GODAZA when the government started dictating the terms of mourning, bypassing both family and traditional protocol?





To be clear:



• The family is not obliged to adhere to politically motivated timelines.



• The dignity of President Lungu is not negotiable, nor will it be rushed for anyone’s convenience or approval.





• The final burial will be done on the family’s terms, with full respect to the man who served Zambia faithfully.





Lastly, let Mr. Mulenga and GODAZA stop playing messenger for State House. Zambia sees through this charade. If GODAZA truly advocates for governance and development, they should first advocate for *truth, justice and respect for the dead* — not rehearse tired scripts drafted to mislead the public.



*Let President Lungu rest in dignity — not propaganda.*