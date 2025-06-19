RESPONSE TO LAURA MITI



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri – Political Activist



Laura Miti umolomo,



Let me speak to you with the sharp clarity your dishonesty deserves.





When UPND-aligned operatives like Obviously Mwaliteta declared war against the Patriotic Front (PF) and insulted President Edgar Chagwa Lungu even in his final days, you said nothing. You were quiet—muted—because your politics is anchored on selective morality and personal bitterness.





Now, suddenly, with your usual toxic tongue, you are crawling out from your corner of irrelevance to attack a grieving family, asking “foolish questions” with the arrogance of someone pretending to care for logic and decency. Stop hiding behind rhetorical gymnastics and admit it: you have always had venom for Edgar Lungu, even in death. You just never thought the family would find the courage to expose the hypocrisy of this government and their coordinated disrespect.





Let’s straighten this record.



1. *About transportation of his remains:*



A man who served as Commander-in-Chief, who endured humiliation and targeted persecution, had every right to define how his dignity would be preserved even in death. That is not hatred—it is called boundaries. It’s called honour. Something you seem to lack when you mock a dead man’s final wishes.





2. *On his wishes about HH:*



It is neither strange nor unprecedented for someone to reject those who caused them pain from presiding over their final rites. Many Zambians understand that—it’s just you, and your biased crew, who pretend this isn’t a reflection of years of tension. ECL didn’t plan a circus. This circus was born from government interference and petty politics. Your side caused it. The family simply stood firm.





3. *On KK’s precedent:*



The Lungu family is not in contradiction. The same courts you reference ruled in favor of the State then. Today, the State is the one breaking trust and shifting agreements. Be honest enough to say that.





4. *On the family’s presence in SA:*



How dare you question the mourning rituals of a family you do not belong to? The Lungu family has acted with unity and dignity in the face of aggression. Who are you to interpret culture selectively when all you’ve ever done is weaponize grief?





5. *On Madam Esther Lungu:*



Don’t you dare speak as though you care for former First Lady Esther Lungu. Your political camp has mocked her, harassed her, dragged her to courtrooms, and stripped her of every ounce of peace. Now, you pretend to cry for her? Hypocrisy looks even worse when dressed in fake empathy.





Laura, you’re not asking questions. You’re stirring division. You want HH to reconsider your future? Try merit, not malice. Your bitterness toward ECL is noted—and it has followed you for years.





*This response should have come from the Lungu family, yes—but I will not allow your distortions to go unchallenged.*



Have some dignity. If you won’t mourn with respect, then at least be quiet.



—

Michael Zephaniah Phiri

Political Activist