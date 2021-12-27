

Shalala Oliver Sepiso

RESPONSE TO THE LIES BY EMMANUEL MWAMBA ON PPP ROADS IN WESTERN PROVINCE

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

1. This PPP program for Western Province was signed on 10th August 2021 by the PF government. The UPND government simply picked it up from there. I can show you the evidence if you don’t have it sir.



2. The person who pushed this programme was Veep Inonge Wina. She had seen how all PF programmes were ignoring Western Province and Northwestern Province connectivity which were key to reduce traffic on the Ndola-Lusaka road which is killing people due to congestion. The people who identified the PPP investors are the Barotseland authorities. Inonge Wina, who had serious connections with the royal family agreed to push the programme. Under PF.



3. Having been the Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa, you didn’t know anything about this sir? Practice the same transparency you are accusing Milupi by telling us the truth you know and that which you knew before.



4. Mr Emmanuel Mwamba (sorry I don’t like putting the title “Amb” after the tour of duty is over) suggested that Western Province was not the only place that needed roads. He even said Serenje-Samfya-Mansa Rd was bad and needed PPP. The question is, “where are the roads you and your government where boasting about if the whole country needs roads?” Further, I suggest that you go out there and find PPP investors for Serenje-Samfya-Mansa Road kaili. The Barotseland authorities are the ones who found those PPP investors in Western Province. You want to move them to Samfya? Awe Western Province has been neglected. These guys also need to feel like they belong to Zambia. Let them enjoy development and they are ready to pay for toll fees. Just find other investors for Samfya. The UPND government is different from the PF. They wont block development in Samfya. Get busy boss.



5. On transparency, please note that transparency has been done. We are currently in the notification period up to 7th January. If there is an issue with the concession you can challenge it. What other transparency do you want boss other that publishing the intention to implement the project?



6. An impression is being made that roads cant be in good shape when 25 years elapses. What matters is the design and specifications of the roads and the supervision when making them to ensure they are of very good quality. Further, the maintenance of the roads will be on the company running the road otherwise the concession can be cancelled. As long as the government is strict the roads will always be in good condition. By the way, the Lusaka-Mongu road was first done in the 1970s. It lasted until the 1990s when it was done by Phoenix Contractors. As we speak here, the section of Lusaka to Mumbwa is in very good condition since 1991. How many years are those boss?

PICTURE: Here is the notice and check the date the concession was signed. This was before the 2021 general elections. As usual Mwamba just loves lies and is good at making propaganda out his lies.