Lubinda’s PF writes:

Response to the Recent Political Claims by Francis Sampa Regarding Brian Mundubile and the PF

1. The Voluntary Exit of Brian Mundubile

Brian Mundubile was never “hounded out” of the Patriotic Front (PF). He made a conscious, strategic choice to abandon the party to pursue the presidency of the Dunamis Alliance. His departure was a matter of personal convenience, not external pressure.

2. Judicial Outcome and Party Cohesion

The upcoming court ruling will serve as the ultimate glue for the PF. It will cement the resolve of loyal members and act as a beacon for those who were previously coerced into leaving under Mundubile’s influence. A favorable judgment will validate the party’s direction; if Mundubile finds himself sidelined, he has no one to blame but himself for his blatant disregard for the PF and Tonse Alliance constitutions

3. The Myth of UPND Interference

The narrative that President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and the UPND are “withholding” the PF from its rightful owners is true but a convenient smokescreen for team Mundubile. This rhetoric is exactly what Mundubile and his associates are banking on to mask their own failures.

4. Mundubile’s Lack of Political Weight

The idea that HH fears Mundubile is laughable. Politically, Mundubile is one of the weakest opponents on the field, lacking both national character and household recognition.



The Popularity Test: A true presidential contender should be able to win a seat anywhere in Zambia. Mundubile failed this test even in his home region during the recent Kasama Mayoral by-election, where the UPND emerged victorious.



A History of Losses: History is not kind to him; he lost twice in his hometown of Mporokoso, only gaining a seat in 2016 through a political deal between Rupiah Banda and Edgar Lungu.

5. Fabricated Structures and Public Denials

There is no “majority” following Mundubile. He is currently attempting to build a facade by appointing individuals to structures without their consent—many of whom have already publicly distanced themselves from his appointments.

6. The Chawama Victory vs. The Kasama Failure

Claims that Mundubile’s team won in Chawama are a total fabrication. Mundubile never set foot in Chawama. That victory belonged to the tireless campaign team led by PF President Given Lubinda. Conversely, where Mundubile and his team actually camped—in Kasama —the results were dismal. If Mundubile claims the Chawama victory, he should be challenged to produce a single shred of footage showing him on the ground. His current affiliation is with the FDD and Dunamis Alliance, not the PF.

7. Miscalculations and the “Adonijah” Complex

To suggest the February 25th judgment depends on Mundubile’s exit is a desperate attempt to mask a massive political miscalculation. He left the PF because he believed the party was dead. Now that the reality of his isolation has set in, he is resorting to “Adonijah-style” tactics to grab power, but like the biblical figure, his political end is near.

8. Looking Toward August 13, 2026

The judgment on February 25, 2026, has nothing to do with HH “saving face.” It is about the law. Regardless of the outcome, the legitimate PF leadership will not be deterred. They are fully prepared to contest and win the August 13, 2026, General Elections—whether as the PF or through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) designed to carry their mandate forward