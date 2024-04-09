RESTAURANT OWNER DETAINED OVER FOOD POISONING OF 80

By Comfort Nthala

Police in Chililabombwe District on the Copperbelt have detained a 36-year-old restaurant owner, identified as Bright Kapasa, in connection with a food poisoning incident affecting 80 individuals.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba tells Mafken News that the incident occurred on April 7, 2024, between 10:00 and 19:00.

Reports indicate that a senior staff member at Kakoso Level One Hospital in Chililabombwe notified authorities after admitting 53 patients who complained of severe abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting, stating that the symptoms arose shortly after consuming shawarma purchased from a single restaurant named Cribz, located along Congo International Road in Chililabombwe.

Mr Mweemba reveals that, investigations led to additional patients with similar complaints admitted to Grace Clinic, Mine Hospital, Lubengele Clinic, and Konkola Mine Hospital.

At Grace Clinic, 10 patients were under observation, with 3 more admitted to Lubengele Clinic, and an additional 14 at Konkola Mine Hospital. Fortunately, the condition of all admitted patients is reported as stable at present.

Mr Mweemba has disclosed that an inquiry file has since been opened to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Mafken FM