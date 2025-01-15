RESTORATION OF A PROFESSIONAL CIVIL SERVICE – Fred M’membe

RESTORATION OF A PROFESSIONAL CIVIL SERVICE



It is now abundantly clear that the Zambian Civil Service has ceased to be a politically neutral and professional institute. A professional civil service is there to deliver and implement government policy without engaging in politics.



A professional civil service is there to serve all Zambians irrespective of political, religious, racial, or any other affiliation of the citizens.



Where are we going as a country? Permanent Secretaries/Special Assistants to the President/police have now become the mouthpiece of UPND and not government. It is there for all to see. Thabo Kawana, as an example, is now the de-facto spokesperson of UPND. Levy Ngoma is now publicly on a campaign crusade in Petauke for UPND.





These people are paid from taxpayers’ contributions and not the UPND payroll. Yet, instead of focusing on explaining and executing government policies, they are busy executing UPND politics.



Where is Civil Society to arrest these abuses? Should we be rushing to the Constitutional Court to provide guidance on the professional conduct expected of civil servants on obvious matters that can be stopped by serious condemnation by the Civil Society groupings?





What will stop the next government employing cadres in the civil service with the precedent set by the UPND?



Can we even have faith in the Secretary to the Cabinet as being in charge of the Civil Service when his surbodinates are regularly issuing statement beyond their pay grade and actively participating in politics?





Do we have a civil service in Zambia worth calling a professional civil service?



It is now clear that the next government will have to purge a lot of civil servants once elected to restore professionalism.





It is also abundantly clear that the Secretary to the Cabinet has no control of his surbodinates as things stand.



Sorry, state of Affairs for Mother Zambia!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party