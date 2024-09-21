RESTORE DEMOCRACY AND THE RULE OF LAW, LUNGU APPEALS TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON SATURDAY, 21ST SEPTEMBER 2024
Lusaka- 21st September 2024
RESTORE DEMOCRACY AND THE RULE OF LAW, ECL APPEALS TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA
Zambia’s Sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to restore Democracy and the Rule of Law in the country.
The former President was speaking during the meeting of the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front held on Saturday, 21st September 2024. The Meeting was chaired by Dr. Lungu.
In his opening remarks, President Lungu informed the Meeting that he had received requests from various national stakeholders including the Church, urging him to meet or accept intimation of dialogue, from President Hakainde Hichilema.
He stated that he was willing to meet President Hichilema if the talks or dialogue would be about restoring democracy, halt harassment of members of the Opposition, restore the rule of law. He emphasized that he holds no personal grudges and he hoped therefore that the proposed Meeting would be about restoring democracy and the rule of law.
President Lungu bemoaned the aggressive and concerted attacks waged against the Patriotic Front driven the State, and the determined quest by the State to decimate the Party by replacing the legitimate office bearers with imposters and surrogates. He said this was an attack on Democracy and the Rule of the Law.
He stated that the subsequent actions by the State such as to bar or prevent the Patriotic Front party from participating in by-elections deeply undermined democracy and destroyed the multi-party character of Zambia.
President Lungu directed Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakacinda to continue and enhance mobilization of the Party and prepare his visits to the provinces. He has also called on party structures led by Provincial Chairpersons and the Committees.
RESOLUTIONS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE HELD ON 21ST SEPTEMBER, 2024
1. The Central Committee called for discipline in the Party despite its current status. The Central Committee urged the Legal Committee, led by Hon, George Chisanga, to resolve and clear all outstanding disciplinary cases.
2. The Central Committee also appointed an urgent and ad-hoc committee to look into its association with political alliances. The Central Committee also directed the Ad-hoc committee to inquire into the party’s alliance with the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). The Committee is expected to propose conditions and rules of engagement to be adopted to guide such partnerships. The Committee’s report, its recommendations and proposals, will be tabled to an urgent Central Committee Meeting that has been called in the next two weeks to resolve this matter and other urgent issues. The Central Committee appointed an Ad-hoc Committee that would render a report to the Secretary General. The Central Committee appointed members of the Committee are: Hon. Brian Mundubile, Hon. Godfridah Sumaili, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Hon. Richard Musukwa, Hon. Silvia Chalikosa, Hon. Mwaya Mpasa, Ms. Charity Kapona, and Hon. Sturdy Mwale.
3. The Central Committee recognized that the 10th Anniversary of His Excellency, President Michael Chilufya Sata Memorial was due on 28th October 2024. The Central Committee urged PF members and Zambians to actively celebrate in the memorial activities.
4. The Central Committee urged members of the Party and Zambians to participate in the Day of National Prayer due on 18th October 2024.
5. The Central Committee called on the Patriotic Front members and Zambians to participate in the current voter registration and mobile NRC issuance exercises.
6. The Central Committee also received an update on court matters especially the legal cases related to the purported expulsion of the nine MPS, the illegal decisions and declaration of Kawambwa and Pambashe seats as vacant, the status of the Party and others.
ISSUED BY
Hon. Raphael Nakacinda
Secretary General
PATRIOTIC FRONT
Lungu should restore what he has stolen from the people of Zambia. How can Lungu’s son have over 50 vehicles and a filling station? And where did former 1st lady get that 400,000 US dollars cold CASH??
It is not HH who is personally against Lungu. It is the violated law of the people of Zambia that Lungu must address himself to. Trying to get HH to subvert the law so that Lungu and proxies can continue enjoying proceeds of crime won’t happen. HH is a very committed Christian. An SDA elder. That kind of nonsense will never happen. NEVER.
Lungu and fellow criminals should just man up, grow some balls and face the law squarely. You can try and twist the narrative, but all those twisted narratives inevitably converge at one focal point. Namely the removal of Lungu’s immunity and a golden opportunity for Lungu to clear his name before a court of law.
Democracy, rule of law and sanity was restored after you, Mr. Lungu, were voted out in August 2021. So what are you talking about? You can only restore what was taken away.
You, Mr. Lungu took away our freedoms and wreaked havoc on our lives. Your Police Force (PF) turned their guns on us and gunned down Joseph Kaunda, Nsama Nsama, Chibulo, the young pupil Mugala and others. Meanwhile, your cadres were running wild. Totally uncontrollable!
And today you are asking the HH to restore democracy? You, Mr. Lungu, have no sense of Shame.
Only his disciples can understand this Lucifer by the name of Edgar lungu,under watch you killed nsama nsama, kasongo, Kaunda, matapa, menyani, Lawrence, Mugala, vasper and mapezi chibulo but under HH we have not seen any death bwana.
HH has know hate for you Mr Lungu. You have beef with Zambians and the Law. Keep HH out if this your self righteous criminality. It is good UKWA has put you were you belong. Continue feeding your surrogates and parasites with your ill gotten wealth for now until the law struggles you.