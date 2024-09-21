RESTORE DEMOCRACY AND THE RULE OF LAW, LUNGU APPEALS TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON SATURDAY, 21ST SEPTEMBER 2024



Lusaka- 21st September 2024



RESTORE DEMOCRACY AND THE RULE OF LAW, ECL APPEALS TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



Zambia’s Sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to restore Democracy and the Rule of Law in the country.



The former President was speaking during the meeting of the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front held on Saturday, 21st September 2024. The Meeting was chaired by Dr. Lungu.



In his opening remarks, President Lungu informed the Meeting that he had received requests from various national stakeholders including the Church, urging him to meet or accept intimation of dialogue, from President Hakainde Hichilema.



He stated that he was willing to meet President Hichilema if the talks or dialogue would be about restoring democracy, halt harassment of members of the Opposition, restore the rule of law. He emphasized that he holds no personal grudges and he hoped therefore that the proposed Meeting would be about restoring democracy and the rule of law.



President Lungu bemoaned the aggressive and concerted attacks waged against the Patriotic Front driven the State, and the determined quest by the State to decimate the Party by replacing the legitimate office bearers with imposters and surrogates. He said this was an attack on Democracy and the Rule of the Law.



He stated that the subsequent actions by the State such as to bar or prevent the Patriotic Front party from participating in by-elections deeply undermined democracy and destroyed the multi-party character of Zambia.



President Lungu directed Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakacinda to continue and enhance mobilization of the Party and prepare his visits to the provinces. He has also called on party structures led by Provincial Chairpersons and the Committees.



RESOLUTIONS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE HELD ON 21ST SEPTEMBER, 2024



1. The Central Committee called for discipline in the Party despite its current status. The Central Committee urged the Legal Committee, led by Hon, George Chisanga, to resolve and clear all outstanding disciplinary cases.



2. The Central Committee also appointed an urgent and ad-hoc committee to look into its association with political alliances. The Central Committee also directed the Ad-hoc committee to inquire into the party’s alliance with the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). The Committee is expected to propose conditions and rules of engagement to be adopted to guide such partnerships. The Committee’s report, its recommendations and proposals, will be tabled to an urgent Central Committee Meeting that has been called in the next two weeks to resolve this matter and other urgent issues. The Central Committee appointed an Ad-hoc Committee that would render a report to the Secretary General. The Central Committee appointed members of the Committee are: Hon. Brian Mundubile, Hon. Godfridah Sumaili, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Hon. Richard Musukwa, Hon. Silvia Chalikosa, Hon. Mwaya Mpasa, Ms. Charity Kapona, and Hon. Sturdy Mwale.



3. The Central Committee recognized that the 10th Anniversary of His Excellency, President Michael Chilufya Sata Memorial was due on 28th October 2024. The Central Committee urged PF members and Zambians to actively celebrate in the memorial activities.



4. The Central Committee urged members of the Party and Zambians to participate in the Day of National Prayer due on 18th October 2024.



5. The Central Committee called on the Patriotic Front members and Zambians to participate in the current voter registration and mobile NRC issuance exercises.



6. The Central Committee also received an update on court matters especially the legal cases related to the purported expulsion of the nine MPS, the illegal decisions and declaration of Kawambwa and Pambashe seats as vacant, the status of the Party and others.



ISSUED BY

Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

Secretary General

PATRIOTIC FRONT