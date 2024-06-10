RESTRICTIONS ON CIVIL SERVANTS’ USE OF GOVT MOTOR VEHICLES- Fred M’membe

RESTRICTIONS ON CIVIL SERVANTS’ USE OF GOVT MOTOR VEHICLES

The directive by Secretary to the Cabinet Mr Patrick Kangwa that restricts civil servants in the mainstream civil service to use allocated government motor vehicles only for official business between 08:00 and 17:00 hours is certainly contentious and raises several concerns.

Firstly, the policy may indeed be seen as discriminatory against those in the mainstream civil service, especially if other branches or departments are not subject to similar restrictions. Those in parastatals and quasi-government institutions receive a vehicle maintenance allowance, enabling them to maintain personal vehicles. These groups can also procure personal vehicles through the Public Service Microfinance scheme, a benefit that is not extended to mainstream civil servants.

Secondly, the directive could negatively impact service delivery. Civil servants who rely on government vehicles for commuting might face difficulties in getting to work punctually or attending to urgent matters outside regular business hours. This could lead to delays in the execution of their duties and overall inefficiency in the civil service.

Thirdly, the requirement for civil servants to use public transportation or their own vehicles to commute could impose additional financial and logistical burdens on them. This might reduce morale and potentially lead to lower productivity.

To address these issues, the government might consider several actions but not limited to the following:

1. Uniform Policy Application

Ensuring that the policy is applied uniformly across all branches of the greater public service to avoid perceptions of discrimination.

2. Compensation and Support

Providing allowances or compensations to those who are now required to use their own vehicles or public transportation for commuting.

3. Operational Flexibility

Allowing for some flexibility in the use of government vehicles, especially in cases where civil servants need to work outside of regular hours or handle emergencies.

4. Monitoring and Review

Continuously monitoring the impact of the policy on service delivery and making adjustments as necessary to ensure it does not adversely affect the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service.

While the intent behind the policy may be to reduce misuse of government vehicles and cut costs, it is crucial that its implementation does not undermine the ability of civil servants to perform their duties effectively.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party