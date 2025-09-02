Retired vicar who was part of a castration ring has been jailed after using nail scissors on a man’s g3n!t@ls

A retired vicar who was part of a castration ring has been jailed after using nail scissors on a man’s genitals.

Reverend Geoffrey Baulcomb, 79, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the video of the shocking procedure in January 2020 was found on his phone, according to Mail Online.’

He also admitted seven other charges, including making and distributing images of children and possessing extreme porn0graphy, and has been handed a three-year jail sentence.

Baulcomb had 31 indecent images of a boy as a child as well as other s£xual images of children, both male and female.

The vicar had 182 extreme porn0graphic images showing serious injury to a person’s private parts, five images portraying an act threatening a person’s life, and eight images portraying a person performing a s£x act on an animal.

Some of the material included moving images which appeared on the Eunuch Maker website, operated by Marius Gustavson, 47.

Norwegian national Gustavson received a life sentence, with a minimum of 22 years, last year after a court heard he earned almost £300,000 from the site where thousands of visitors paid to view sick clips of procedures, including castrations.

He had his own penis cut off, a nipple removed, and his leg frozen so it had to be amputated.

Baulcomb and Gustavson were said to have been ‘acquaintances’, exchanging more than 10,000 messages over a four-year spell.

At the Old Bailey on Monday, Judge Mark Lucraft, KC, the Recorder of London, said: ‘With any extreme body modification procedure there has to be some positive planning and pre-organisation.

‘The procedure involved the use of scissors which in the circumstances are highly dangerous.

‘You undertook the procedure in conditions far from sterile and did so without any medical skills or training.

‘The procedure and the resulting injury is one that is serious, it is a permanent, long lasting procedure that will have serious effects on the victim.

‘It is an aggravating feature that the procedure is filmed. Bearing in mind the obvious sexual nature of this offence it is something that adds seriousness.

‘Those who have written about you speak warmly and highly about you and your many qualities.

‘It is clear many have been assisted by you over the years and I suspect many who knew you will have been deeply shocked by what they have heard in this hearing.’

Judge Lucraft said he had reduced the sentence because of the victim’s consent to the procedure, Baulcomb’s health, age and character and his guilty plea.

The former clergyman was expelled from the Church of England last year by a disciplinary panel and was still ordained at the time of his offences.

In June, he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at the Old Bailey, after he was captured enlarging the opening of a man’s urethra in a nine-second video of the incident.

The footage, which was found on the vicar’s mobile phone, is said to have been filmed on January 4, 2020. He was later arrested in December 2022.

Baulcomb previously admitted to three counts of making indecent images of a child, namely one Category A image, four Category B images and 37 Category C indecent images.

Three further charges against Baulcomb related to possession of extreme pornography, one of which related to eight images of a person performing an act of intercourse with a live or dead unknown animal.

Another involved ‘182 images which portrayed in an explicit and realistic way an act which resulted or was likely to result in serious injury to a person’s anus, breasts or genitals and which were grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character’.

Police raided Baulcomb’s £25,000 cottage near Eastbourne in December 2022 and found a stash of heroin along with the tranquilliser ketamine.

Baulcomb, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was ordained as a priest in 1970, according to the Church of England website.

He retired from the historic St Mary the Virgin church in Eastbourne in 2003 but was still ordained at the time of the offences.

The diocese said the Baulcomb’s permission to officiate was immediately removed after being contacted by police.

A statement said: ‘The Diocese wishes to put on record our gratitude for the Metropolitan Police’s pro-active approach to information sharing and partnership working, which has enabled us to manage the risks Mr Baulcomb has presented whilst under investigation.’

After his plea, Baulcomb was granted conditional bail, ordering him not to attend any Church of England premises or functions and to have no contact with children under the age of 18.