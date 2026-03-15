‎RETRENCHEES ENDORSE HH, PIN HOPES ON LONG-AWAITED PAYOUTS.

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‎Former government employees who were retrenched in 1997 and 1998 have endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 Zambian General Election scheduled for August 13.



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‎Announcing the endorsement, Association of Retrenchees President James Chitimbwa said the members resolved to support President Hichilema because he is the only Head of State who has shown commitment to addressing their longstanding grievances.



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‎Mr. Chitimbwa had explained that President Hichilema first engaged the group when he met them at Embassy Park Presidential Burial Site, where many of the affected workers had been gathering to press for the settlement of their benefits.

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‎He says the President had promised that once elected, he would work towards resolving their concerns.



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‎Mr. Chitimbwa says many of the retrenched workers are each owed close to K20 million and appealed to the government to expedite the process so that those who were unfairly retrenched can finally receive their dues.



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‎Mr. Chitimbwa says the association recently held a roundtable meeting with government officials where it was agreed that the members would give the government adequate time to complete the ongoing verification process before payments begin.



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‎He has praised President Hichilema for encouraging dialogue instead of litigation, noting that some former workers who opted to take their cases to court are still waiting for resolutions.



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‎Mr. Chitimbwa has further stated that the association believes continued engagement with the government will help bring closure to the matter, adding that the group is confident the current administration will honour its commitments.



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‎Meanwhile, Special Assistant for Mobilisation and Politics in the Office of the Secretary General of the United Party for National Development Micheal Chuzu says the delay in addressing the matter was partly due to earlier misunderstandings in which the retrenched workers were mistakenly classified as retirees.



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‎Mr. Chuzu says the government is now working to ensure that the issue is properly resolved once the verification process is completed.

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By Favourite Chisi/Nhalanhala Ndilovu

‎Ptv