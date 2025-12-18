Rev. Godfrida Sumaili likens Makebi Zulu to Jesus, ‘he’s coming as a servant like’

Sumaili likens Makebi to Jesus, ‘he’s coming as a servant like’



FORMER Religious and National Guidance minister Godfridah Sumaili has likened Makebi Zulu, a mere Nshima eating mortal to Jesus Christ, the repository of eternal life, saying the lawyer possesses leadership qualities similar to those of the Son of God.





Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Sumaili said Makebi was coming as a servant of the people, just as Jesus did.



“And at this time, we don’t need a business man or a boss as we have heard. We need a servant. Our Lord Jesus Christ came as a servant. We need someone who can identify with our people, youths, women and those who are in corporate offices and serve the nation with transparency and accountability,” she said.





She claimed that the last four years of the UPND administration had brought nothing but difficulties, with no solutions in sight.



Sumaili further claimed that the UPND had removed the face of God from Zambia and opened the door to dark forces.





“The last four years, Zambia has gone through tribulations. When you remove God from supremacy then you open the door to other forces. Zambians love the Lord and we want to have a leader who will serve the Lord. That way our future is secure,” she said.





She also accused the UPND of dividing the nation, insisting that Makebi was the right person for the country’s top job.





“We need somebody who can respect the rule of law and unite the opposition and nation. He’s humble, he’s loyal and a servant. He can bring us together. The hope that we have today is this man, honourable Makebi Zulu,” stated the former minister.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 18, 2025