REV SUMAILI CONDEMNS GOVERNMENT OVER ALLEGED SECRET ATTEMPT TO ACCESS LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S BODY

SUMAILI CONDEMNS GOVERNMENT OVER ALLEGED SECRET ATTEMPT TO ACCESS LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU'S BODY





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Former Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has voiced dismay over reports that government officials attempted to access the body of late President Edgar Lungu without his family’s knowledge.





The Lungu family, through spokesperson Makebi Zulu, claims a private investigator was secretly hired to examine poisoning allegations, bypassing the family entirely.



Reverend Sumaili described the incident as deeply troubling for a nation that upholds Christian values.





She further alleged that the family had been prepared to repatriate Lungu’s body three months ago, but the government breached a prior agreement, eroding trust.

Calling the situation “sad and embarrassing,” the former minister urged President Hakainde Hichilema to resolve the standoff and let his predecessor rest in peace.





Lungu passed away on June 5, 2025, and remains unburied.

