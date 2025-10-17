REV SUMAILI CONDEMNS GOVERNMENT OVER ALLEGED SECRET ATTEMPT TO ACCESS LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S BODY

SUMAILI CONDEMNS GOVERNMENT OVER ALLEGED SECRET ATTEMPT TO ACCESS LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S BODY
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
Former Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has voiced dismay over reports that government officials attempted to access the body of late President Edgar Lungu without his family’s knowledge.
The Lungu family, through spokesperson Makebi Zulu, claims a private investigator was secretly hired to examine poisoning allegations, bypassing the family entirely.
Reverend Sumaili described the incident as deeply troubling for a nation that upholds Christian values.
She further alleged that the family had been prepared to repatriate Lungu’s body three months ago, but the government breached a prior agreement, eroding trust.
Calling the situation “sad and embarrassing,” the former minister urged President Hakainde Hichilema to resolve the standoff and let his predecessor rest in peace.
Lungu passed away on June 5, 2025, and remains unburied.
Am begining to notice a form personality cult and idol worship of Lungu in PF circles.The sooner the body viewing the better the closure and some PF morons will feel naked
Rev Sumaili, is not helping us as a nation on the Lungu impasse.The government is being stopped from doing the right thing for the good of the nation.Rev Sumaili must have been the first to find way of solving the issue but she likes advancing political sentiments and name calling.She should have gone to see the body and offer prayers to the Lungu family.She doesn’t even know if any one in Zambia has seen the body.Taking things for granted is not good, I know a situation that occured, people got upset only to find the body of a beloved family member swollen, with green colors on the lips, the body decomposed.The mortuary fridge was left off over the weekend, the hospital records very law deaths.The mortuary attendants forgot to switch on the fridges.Those who deposited the body were imagining that the fridges were on.Family members were busy making funeral arrangements at home.This is a very true story.Taking government to court was the plan but big people, some working for government said no.”It was just a mistake,let us just forget about it”.The suits that were bought to dress the body became small.
.
Another failed preacher at work.
Fake Rev always on the wrong side supporting illegalities.