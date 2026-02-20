REV. SUMAILI SAYS DELAYED BURIAL OF EDGAR LUNGU EXPOSES DECLINE IN  NATIONAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES.

SUMAILI SAYS DELAYED BURIAL OF EDGAR LUNGU EXPOSES DECLINE IN NATIONAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES.





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Former Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs, Rev. Godfridah Sumaili, has charged that Zambia has failed to make progress in upholding national values and principles during the four years of the United Party for National Development (UPND).





Rev. Sumaili cited declining standards in governance, patriotism, national unity, democracy, and constitutionalism, attributing the situation to what she described as the prolonged delay in the burial of former President Edgar Lungu.





Speaking to Sun FM TV News, she argued that Zambia has become a “laughing stock” due to unresolved legal issues that have left Mr. Lungu unburied for eight months.





She maintained that adherence to morality would have required President Hakainde Hichilema to respect the wishes of the late President and his family, who remain in mourning.





Mr. Lungu died on 5 June 2025, but his burial has been delayed amid controversy. South African police have requested permission to conduct a postmortem examination to investigate allegations of poisoning—claims his family has denied.