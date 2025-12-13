REVEALED – DELIMITATION REPORT RECOMMENDED 250 CONSTITUENCIES FROM 156





The much sought after 2019 Electoral Commission of Zambia delimitation report recommended an increase of constituencies from the current 156 to 250, the report released by historian Sishuwa Sishuwa has revealed.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia and Government have in recent times blamed each other for failure to release the report amidst the ongoing constitutional amendment debate.





The 71 page report submitted in January 2020 to former Head of State, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu by former ECZ Chairperson, Justice Esau Chulu, was Co – signed by his Vice, Mrs. Annette Nhekairo as well as two other Commissioners, Dr. Emily Sikazwe and Mr. Ali Simwinga.





In line with the Commission’s mandate, the Commission undertook the delimitation exercise from 8th July, 2019 to 10th December, 2019, reads the report in part.





“The Commission has recommended an increase in the number of constituencies from 156 to 250,” says the report.





The justification given for the increase includes high population density, population increase, vastness of an area, new settlement patterns, means of communication and geographical terrain to ensure adequate representation between the urban and sparsely populated areas.





The report recommended the following changes to the number of constituencies per Province:

1. Central Province from the current 16 to 26 constituencies



2. Copperbelt Province from the current 22 to 34 constituencies





3. Eastern Province from the current 18 to 29 constituencies



4. Luapula Province from the current 15 to 22 constituencies





5. Lusaka Province from the current 13 to 22 constituencies



6. Muchinga Province from the current 10 to 19 constituencies





7. Northern Province from the current 13 to 24 constituencies



8. North Western Province from the current 12 to 19 constituencies





9. Southern Province from the current 18 to 29 constituencies



10. Western Province from the current 19 to 26 constituencies.