Veteran actor Patrick Shai died a broken man.

This was revealed by a close friend and colleague, Botlhale Modisane, who is from the Tshegofatso Pule Foundation.

Modisane told a local publication that the actor who hanged himself in his garage at his home in Dobsonville, Soweto, was misunderstood.

Before his death, Shai had tried to reach out to rapper Cassper Nyovest to explain the meaning behind a viral video and that he meant no harm.

In the video in question, Shai had challenged the rapper to a boxing match and later apologised.

He apologised on social media but still wanted to speak to Nyovest personally.

According to his close friend Modisane, Shai challenged the rapper to a match so that he could raise funds for anti-gbv organisations.

Shai was passionate about GBV issues in the country. As quoted by Sunday World, Modisane said:

“He formed the Khuluma Ndonda Foundation and wanted Cassper to answer to the challenge so they can have a proper meeting. He wanted to explain the context of the video that he shot to promote the boxing match.”

iHarare had reported that Shai who was well known for his roles on Generation, 7de Laan, Skeem Saam and The River, went viral just a couple of days ago when he shared a video of himself insulting Cassper Nyovest and his family.

“Before I die I want to make sure that I’ve beat you so that on my tombstone they can write this is the man who beat Caster or Costa or whatever your sht name is … Come you son of a btch,” Patrick said.

In response, Cassper did not take this lightly and released a series of tweets defending his family. Tweeps also mercilessly dragged him even after he issued an apology.

Following news of his death, tweeps think Patrick Shai was depressed, suicidal and the video was just a cry for help.

However, some are opinioning that the backlash he received from social media could have prompted him to commit suicide.- iHarare