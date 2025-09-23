REVEALED: REPORTS RASHFORD WAS DROPPED TO THE BENCH AGAINST GETAFE AFTER ARRIVING 2 MINUTES LATE FOR A MORNING MATCH MEETING!





AFTER scoring a brace and being named man of the match in the 2-1 defeat of Newcastle United in the Champions League Marcus Rashford was expected to start for Barcelona against Getafe Sunday.





But the England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 striker was dropped to the bench after arriving late for a team meeting.



According to those close to the development, Rashford was reportedly two minutes late to a team Sunday morning meeting.





It was said to have been caused by the 27-year-old still needing to electronically fill out information the club requests each day when they join up with the team.



Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has a strict rule concerning late coming which sees stars falling short dropped from the starting XI.





Last week. Raphinha was dropped from the starting XI after arriving late for an activation meeting.



Raphinha made up for the error coming off the bench to bag a brace in the 6-0 battering of Valencia.





It has been reported that Jules Kounde and Inaki Pena have suffered a similar fates in the past against the strict Flick.



The on-loan from Old Trafford Rashford did come off the bench at half time to provide an assist for the third goal as Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0.





The man who replaced Rashford in the starting line up Ferran Torres scored twice with Dani Olmo completing the rout.





In December, 2022 Erik Ten Hag dropped Rashford after the forward missed a team meeting after allegedly oversleeping.





These are aspects of discipline we do not see from behind the scenes and some mangers despite the talent can release a player in order to drive standards up.





Ruben Amorim may be singing from that sort of hymn book.



The Manchester United boss once declared that he would play his GRANDFATHER over a fit Rashford.



We wondered back then…..



