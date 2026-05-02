Reverend Walter Mwambazi Warns Yo Maps Over ‘Budget’ Video

Rev. Walter Mwambazi has issued a strong response to Budget, a music video by Yo Maps Yo, in a 55-minute live broadcast where he outlined what he described as psychological and spiritual concerns behind the content.

Mwambazi said he was speaking from a place of expertise, citing both his musical and occultic background. He referred to his teaching series he taught on Radio Christian Voice years ago, titled The Deadly Spells from the Abyss, where he identified seven systems he believes are used to influence society. These include evolution, eroticism, skepticism, humanism, romanticism, pantheism, and the entertainment industry. He said much of what is happening today, especially around sexuality, stems from what he called the “eroticism” influence working alongside entertainment.

He explained that one of the most powerful aspects of music is what he called “priming,” saying it bypasses the prefrontal cortex and appeals directly to the subconscious mind and emotions. When combined with visuals, he said, it creates an atmosphere that can move people emotionally and influence how they think without them realising it. He linked this to the use of music in politics and religion as tools to shape thought.

Turning to the video, Mwambazi said he personally knows Yo Maps and described him as someone who has identified as a believer. He stated that he has no issue with artists remaining in secular music as long as their content glorifies God and does not promote immorality. However, he questioned the inclusion of a same-sex scene, arguing that Zambia is a Christian nation and such acts are both sinful and illegal under the law.

He rejected the idea that the scene is harmless, stating that even one second is enough to affect the subliminal mind. He described this as part of a process of desensitisation and demoralisation. He further claimed that there have been multiple attempts in Zambia to introduce what he referred to as the “alphabet agenda,” citing past backlash against certain television content as evidence that the public has resisted such efforts.

Mwambazi argued that, despite this resistance, there has been a more subtle and deliberate push to normalise these ideas over time. He pointed to social media personalities and viral figures as examples, claiming that repeated exposure conditions audiences to gradually accept behaviours they would have initially rejected.

In a direct message to Yo Maps, Mwambazi said, “you are off, this is wrong,” and warned him not to go down that path. He cautioned against what he described as selling one’s soul for fame, money, and recognition, adding that the entertainment industry can draw people into compromising their values.

He urged the artist to make a clear choice in his faith and called for the video to be taken down or edited, stating that repentance means turning away from such actions. He concluded with a warning about the love of money and its influence, while calling on artists to be mindful of the impact their work has, especially on younger audiences