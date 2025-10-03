REVEREND Warns Against Rushed Constitutional Amendments Ahead of 2026 Elections





Reverend Dr. Kelvin Mugala has joined the growing chorus of voices questioning the credibility and timing of President Hakainde Hichilema’s push for constitutional amendments less than a year before the 2026 general elections.





In a strongly worded statement issued Thursday, Rev. Dr. Mugala described the appointment of a Technical Committee to consult citizens on constitutional changes as “dangerous, reckless, and politically motivated.” He argued that any amendments made in the current climate would erode public trust and destabilize the country.





“With elections around the corner, it is dangerous and reckless to embark on major constitutional amendments. Any changes at this stage will only deepen suspicion that the UPND government is manipulating the law for its own political survival,” Rev. Dr. Mugala said.





He further warned that Zambia’s political environment, already marked by mistrust and division, is unsuitable for such a sensitive national undertaking. “Citizens, opposition leaders, civil society, and even traditional leaders are being sidelined and persecuted. To attempt constitutional changes in such an environment of mistrust will only worsen division and instability,” he stressed.





The clergyman accused the ruling party of lacking the moral authority to lead a people-driven process. “A government that thrives on exclusion, intimidation, and partisanship cannot be trusted,” he said.





Turning his attention to lawmakers, Rev. Dr. Mugala cautioned Members of Parliament against rubber-stamping the proposed amendments. “History will hold you accountable if you sell out the will of the Zambian people for short-term political gains,” he warned.





He also dismissed the reforms as a political distraction ahead of the polls. “This sudden rush is nothing but a deliberate distraction. Its aim is to derail the opposition from uniting, to waste valuable time in endless debates, and to shift focus away from holding the government accountable,” he charged.





Rev. Dr. Mugala called on Zambians across all sectors of society—including youth, women, civil society, the church, traditional leaders, and the diaspora—to unite in rejecting the proposed changes. He also urged political leaders, including those within the UPND, to prioritize national unity and stability over partisan advantage.





“Any meaningful constitutional review should only be done after 2026, through broad consensus involving all political players, civil society, and the people themselves,” he said, reaffirming his rejection of what he termed “hurried amendments in the final months before a crucial election.”



©️ KUMWESU | October 3, 2025