REVERSE YOUR GEAR OF HATRED TOWARDS THE CATHOLIC CHURCH, HON KAFWAYA TELLS UPND



…As the Lunte MP calls for the firing of Beyani for rubbishing credible government data



Friday, March 7, 2025 (SmartEagles)



LUNTE Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has urged the UPND government to desist from launching scathing attacks on the Catholic Church because they have gone too far this time around.



This comes after recent remarks by Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa at a press briefing on Monday where he warned Chipata Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri that he would be followed individually for what he said during mass last Sunday because he was not speaking for the Catholic Church.





But Hon Kafwaya says the Catholic Church is simply speaking out for the many Zambians who are suffering and such should neither be considered political nor an attack on the Government.



“I am not a Catholic but I am hurt at a personal level as a Christian because whilst growing up, the Catholic was the only government we knew because of the social services it offers to the nation,” Hon Kafwaya said.





He states that it hurts to see a government whose people are being taken care of by the Catholic treating the church in that way.



Hon Kafwaya says the UPND government should come out in the open if they want the Catholic Bishops to start clearing their sermons with them before delivering them to the church as opposed to being guided by the Holy Spirit as has always been the case.





“You need to reverse the gear in your endeavors to attack the Catholic and stop the hatred against the church which is just there to lead people to God and also to offer social services even in areas where you are incapable to deliver those services,” Hon Kafwaya said.





And the Lunte MP has wondered why the UPND government has remained mute over the World Bank reports that Zambia is ranked at number six amongst the world most impoverished nations yet they are quick to respond to a bishop who said people are hungry and angry.



Hon Kafwaya says he expected the party in government to balance their response by refuting the World Bank reports instead of attacking a catholic bishop who lives with the people on the ground and knows their true situation.





He says the UPND government will be haunted by most of the things that they are doing like labelling the Catholic Church in this manner.



Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya has urged the Public to dismiss Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dr Choolwe Beyani’s views on the 2022 Census report with the contempt it deserves stating that such indiscipline would have constituted of him being fired.





“Dr Beyani is so annoying such that he is damaging the country and its reputation including the credibility of public institutions such as ZAMSTATS who work in the name of the President and work under the Ministry of Finance and National Planning headed by a cabinet Minister,” he said.





He says Dr Beyani has been tolerated for far too long and he is lucky to be serving under a President who does not see how he is damaging him by disputing the work of the President through ZAMSTATS.





Hon Kafwaya says Dr Beyani deserves to be fired for causing such a scene where government data is being disseminated to the public and he rose up to declare it fake, null and void.



