REVOLUTIONARIES MUST NOT BE SCARED TO KILL- Julius Malema

REVOLUTIONARIES MUST NOT BE SCARED TO KILL, SAYS MALEMA

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says revolutionaries must not be scared to kill.

Featuring on BBC’s Hard Talk, Malema was told by the interviewer Stephen Sackur that there were a lot of white South Africans who fear him and would leave the country if he got anywhere near to power, Malema said they also said the same about late statesman Nelson Mandela.

“They are not scared of Julius Malema. They are scared of an independent black man who is not controlled by any white person, who is not controlled by London,” he said.

Reminded that he told his supporters not to be scared of killing because “a revolution means that at some point there must be killing because killing is part of a revolutionary act”, Malema retorted by saying: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

“You can’t say you are a revolutionary and then be scared to kill. But once you go killing people around you are a terrorist. When you have got the support of the majority of your people to engage in war and the majority of the people are with you, that is the revolution. It’s not terrorism. And therefore I am not a terrorist. That’s why I’m saying at least for now the conditions have not dictated that there should be… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/revolutionaries-must-not-be-scared-to-kill-says-malema/