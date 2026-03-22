Reza Pahlavi Calls for Surgical Strikes: Hit the Regime Hard, Spare the Iranian People



Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, heir to Iran’s pre-revolution monarchy, has issued a clear directive to President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu amid escalating U.S.-Israeli operations against the Islamic Republic.





In a direct appeal posted March 22, 2026, Pahlavi urged continued precision targeting of the regime’s repressive machinery—the IRGC bases, command centers, and tools of terror—while explicitly sparing civilian infrastructure.





“Iran’s civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran,” he wrote. “The Islamic Republic’s infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality.”





He emphasized: “Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled.”



The statement comes as Trump has threatened to obliterate Iranian energy facilities if Tehran continues blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil. Allies including European nations have pledged support to keep the strait open.





Pahlavi’s message draws a sharp line between the Iranian nation and its current rulers, positioning the ongoing campaign as liberation rather than destruction. He frames the U.S. and Israeli actions as essential support for Iranian patriots working toward regime collapse.





With millions already answering Pahlavi’s earlier calls for defiance—evident in Nowruz celebrations, fire-jumping rituals, and chants of “Long live the Shah”—his latest plea reinforces a strategy of maximum pressure on the mullahs with minimum harm to ordinary Iranians.





The exiled prince’s words offer a roadmap: weaken the oppressors from above, empower the people from within, and preserve the nation’s future assets for the day freedom arrives.