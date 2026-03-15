Reza Pahlavi Calls on Immortal Guards to Strike Regime Forces



Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi today urged the Immortal Guards—a monarchist resistance group born in January’s uprisings—to launch precise ground operations against Iran’s security apparatus.





In a direct address, Pahlavi praised their bravery over the past three months and confirmed that aid has arrived. He directed them to deliver targeted blows to weaken the regime’s repressive machine, especially as Israeli drone strikes hit Basij checkpoints and police positions.





This is not a call for mass street protests. Pahlavi stressed preserving fighters’ lives for the decisive phase ahead, when millions are expected to flood the streets in a final push for freedom.





Drawing on Persian legend, he likened the Guards to heroes Rostam and Kaveh facing the tyrant Zahhak—symbols of good triumphing over evil.





The message signals a coordinated escalation: aerial pressure from without, disciplined guerrilla action from within, all to hasten the Islamic Republic’s collapse.