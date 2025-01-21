Rick Ross Expresses Desire To Meet Davido, Blaqbonez, Others

Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, is in Cape Town to shoot a music video for Dangerous II.

The music mogul touched down in Cape Town on Monday and has been taking to social media to gush over “the most beautiful place in the world.”.

The American rapper seems to be loving our South Africa by posting videos of the scenery around Camps Bay and telling everyone that Cape Town is the number one destination in 2025.

As strange as that sounds, Rick Ross has also been spotted shooting a commercial for Pick ‘n’ Pay.

Judging from snippets on social media, it would appear that Ross is also enjoying some of the best homegrown delights that the Cape of Good Dope has to offer.

The renowned American rapper has been working with several local South African artistes and has publicly expressed his desire to meet Nigerian music sensations, Davido and Blaqbonez.

Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer who has paid his dues in globalizing African music.

He is regarded as one of the most important Afrobeats artists of the 21st century and helped popularize the Afrobeats genre.

However, Blaqbonez is popularly known for his distinct rap style as well as his creative ingenuity, and in 2019, he was profiled by The New York Times as one of the new guards of Nigerian music.

Ross, currently in Cape Town, South Africa, encouraged Davido to continue fostering unity and growth in Africa’s music industry.

In a video shared on social media, Rick Ross praised Davido, calling him his favorite Nigerian artiste and a “future legend” while giving props to DJ Mekzy, Young Wise, Young Marley, Alpha P, and a few others.

Ross also encouraged them to keep up with the good work and continue to promote good music around the world.

He concluded by referring to them as “kings” and expressed his eagerness to meet them in person.