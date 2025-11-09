Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo could still rip up the Premier League at the age of 40





“People say, ‘Oh, it’s great that he’s in Portugal and scoring, because he wouldn’t be able to do it anywhere else’. He’s doing it for Portugal, in the national team, against some of the best defenders in the world. So don’t tell me he can’t still do it in the Premier League.





“He was top goalscorer for Man Utd when he was there. He’d be doing this anywhere, still. I watched his goal against Al Ittihad. His movement to get across the defender… there’s 25-year-old’s still working out how to do that, who are still in the peak of their career, who don’t do it, who don’t smell it, who don’t see it.”